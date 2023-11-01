South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our People

Nowra's Chris O'Brien trains Quantifiable to Goulburn Cup win

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated November 2 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winning Nowra trainer Chris O'Brien with Quantifiable after the Goulburn Cup win. Picture by Burney Wong.
Winning Nowra trainer Chris O'Brien with Quantifiable after the Goulburn Cup win. Picture by Burney Wong.

A Nowra and interstate trainer has taken out the two biggest races on the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club calendar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.