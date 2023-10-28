South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shellharbour's Travis Smyth nominated for NSW Golf Industry Awards' Male Player of Year

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 29 2023 - 9:01am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour's Travis Smyth is in the running for one of Golf NSW's highest awards.
Shellharbour's Travis Smyth is in the running for one of Golf NSW's highest awards.

Travis Smyth says it's a "nice feeling" after finding out he had been nominated for NSW Golf's highest award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.