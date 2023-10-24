South Coast Register
Ryan Park's wife Kara Lamond and friend left with burns in Fraternity Club's margarita incident

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 24 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:00pm
Clockwise: The outside of The Fraternity Club, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park with his wife Kara Lamond and a margarita cocktail.
The wife Health Minister Ryan Park was one of the victims served contaminated margaritas at Wollongong's The Fraternity Club.

