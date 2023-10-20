South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

The 22nd Early Falcon Nationals at Narooma garnered intrigue

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 21 2023 - 9:27am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Jennis and Patrick Brooks with 1966 Falcon XP, Wounded. Mr Jennis and his wife Jo-anne drove it from Kalgoorlie to Adelaide where Mr Brooks helped Mr Jennis drive the rest of the way to Narooma for the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals on October 13-15. Picture by Marion Williams
Chris Jennis and Patrick Brooks with 1966 Falcon XP, Wounded. Mr Jennis and his wife Jo-anne drove it from Kalgoorlie to Adelaide where Mr Brooks helped Mr Jennis drive the rest of the way to Narooma for the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals on October 13-15. Picture by Marion Williams

With more than 100 cars entered in the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals there were plenty of interesting stories.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.