Terara Public School students have turned a fibreglass cow into a representative work of art.
The school was one of seven across the state chosen to take part in the Picasso Cows program because of the way they had been impacted by fires and floods in recent years.
The program was a Dairy Australia initiative to provide the next generation of curious minds with a creative way to learn about one of Australia's most important agricultural industries - all the way from how farmers raise calves, to delivering milk sustainability and dairy's role in a healthy diet.
And Terara students from dairy farms became teachers during the program, discussing many aspects of the dairy industry.
They even helped name the cow Mrs Millbank, or Millie for short.
The students took the lead in the design process, deciding on images including cows, milk trucks, corn, black cockatoos and a golden bell tree frog to represent the Terara area.
Each of the pictures was painted, drawn and coloured by students, before being added to the cow in as process lasting several weeks.
The art aspect was complemented by classroom lessons on things including nutrition, biology and environmental care through interactive learning journals, work sheets, games, quizzes, and more..
The Picasso Cows program in NSW is funded by the Australian and NSW governments' Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program.
