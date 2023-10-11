South Coast Register
The role MM Beach played in the countdown to the Voice vote

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated October 12 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:29am
Daniel Bourke, third from the right, with Wollongong Yes team campaigners on Wednesday morning. Picture by Sylvia Liber
As dawn seeped across Port Kembla's MM Beach, Daniel Bourke stoked the fire and listened intently.

