South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Animal Shelter needs dog foster carers

By Damian McGill
Updated October 3 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shelter acting manager Sharon Johnson with Kitty.
Shelter acting manager Sharon Johnson with Kitty.

Dogs appear to be the innocent victims of the increasing cost of living and rental crisis, according to staff from the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.