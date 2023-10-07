South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Your guide to Wollongong's biggest music festival, Yours and Owls

By Newsroom
Updated October 8 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong's Yours and Owls festival has grown to be far more than just another music gig with outdoor cinema, late-night karaoke and art now part of the mix across October 14 and 15.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.