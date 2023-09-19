The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers have won the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield premiership, marking their first title since 2005 for first-grade.
In a gutsy match Shoalhaven Football Association, played under tough hot conditions at South Nowra's Ison Park, the Panthers were able to steal the victory over the Illaroo Kangaroos, 2-1, thanks to a strong second-half performance that took them over the top.
With this win the Nick Palagyi coached Panthers were able to close out a perfect season, finishing with an unblemished record of 18-nil.
It has been an incredible turnaround for the club, who didn't even make the top four last season, thanks in large part to a severe injury bug.
From the jump on Saturday both sides were after it.
Calling the match a 'physical' one, almost seems like an understatement, as more people were on the ground than there were opportunities attempted in the first half.
The goalkeepers put on an absolute show, with Milton's Kevin Castle and Illaroo's Adam Arnott each exchanging a number of killer saves.
Overall though, Illaroo had the better of possession in the first 45 minutes and were poised to score on several opportunities but could not convert.
In the second-half tempers really began to flare as the intensity of the match continued to ramp up.
Several altercations between the sides occurred with the referee having to separate the players on multiple occasions.
It was Milton who finally snatched the momentum and broke through.
Arnott made the ill-decision of coming too far out of his goals, which after a scramble left the always dangerous Jaxon Scholtz wide open to send the ball into the back of the net.
Illaroo refused to get down on themselves though and kept on relentlessly attacking Castle in goals, with the Milton goalkeeper putting on an exceptional display.
However, a free kick for Illaroo's skipper Evan Leedham would knot things up at 1-all after he sent the ball flying into the back right of the goal past Castle.
After a stagnant first half, the goals came swiftly and in a hurry, as Milton iced the match only minutes later off an exceptional corner.
Milton vice-captain Brent Anderson sent the ball in from an impossible position, with the ball careening off Arnott's fingers in an absolute cluster of players in the box.
It was a heartbreaking moment for the Kangaroos and especially their goalie who was on all fours after the critical mistake.
While they didn't stop fighting, this definitely took the wind out of Illaroo's sails, and soon the final whistle rang out and the Panthers stormed the field in celebration of their premiership victory and perfect season.
Milton-Ulladulla head coach Nick Palagyi said the moment when the final whistle blew was incredibly special and the culmination of all of the club's hard work on and off the field.
"There were plenty of tears, but even more smiles. It just means so much to so many people within the club," he said.
"The club has wanted this for a very long time and many of our players have been chasing it for a seriously long time."
Palagyi highly praised the effort of Illaroo and their excellent season overall.
"Both sides played with plenty of intensity and there were some good early chances in the first half that drew great saves from both keepers," he said.
"Illaroo played with a lot of physicality at the back and through the middle, as well as having plenty of creativity and pace up front."
"We knew this going in and it's always a lot to handle, but we weren't surprised."
With the women's and overage teams consistently doing so well for Milton, Palagyi said the team has been wanting to bring a first-grade premiership back to the club for a very long time.
The results now are all part of a plan that began with Palagyi, captain Nathan Avery, and vice-captain Brent Anderson three years ago.
"For me the journey started three years ago with a plan. I met with our captain, Nathan Avery, and vice captain, Brent Anderson, one afternoon and we started work on a blueprint," he said.
"We don't have the luxury of being able to go out and recruit players - we're a community club and anyone who wants to play will get the opportunity to play."
"So our plan was about setting standards and challenging the playing group to strive for something more."
"The thing that has meant the most to me from this season and the two before it has been the commitment and dedication of the players."
"They work incredibly hard, train for nine months of the year, travel away regularly in pre-season when asked, and they do it all because they've bought in and maintained the belief that the hard work is necessary and it will pay off."
"We're definitely heading in the right direction as a club, but we still need to bridge a few of these gaps, and there's no better way of encouraging people to keep pushing the envelope, than offering them success."
