RSPCA NSW Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla volunteer branches are hosting a charity motor bike ride to raise funds to support the local community members and their furry family members.
The casual motorbike ride on Saturday, October 14 will commence at the fuel service station East Lynne and end at Quota Park, Narooma.
Registration opens at 9.30am for ride commencement at 10.30am.
Coffee and pies are available for sale at Fuel Service station.
Go to https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1102061 to book and get more information.
This is a casual motorbike ride, and all standard road rules must be adhered to.
All riders must have their own insurance for the ride, it's your responsibility to make sure it's current.
This event is to support animals in need, and it's not recommended to bring your pet but, if you choose to bring your pet along for the ride, please make sure you comply with regulations specific to transporting animals.
Pets must be happy to participate, and can be kept safe before during and after the ride.
