If you've been hibernating over the cooler months, let spring be your opportunity to break free from your week-to-week routine and embark on a new adventure.
Even if you think you know the South Coast, there's always more to discover.
After all, there's no better time to enjoy the beauty of a secluded beach or peruse the boutiques of a tucked away village, then before the summer rush.
Add hidden-away Berrara Beach to your South Coast itinerary, and spend your time soaking in the charm of this quaint seaside town. For a place to stay, Berrara Beach Holiday Chalets will have you covered.
There's also a lot to inspire, amaze and intrigue at various galleries and museums this season. Visit the Wollongong Art Gallery or Shoalhaven Regional Gallery for your art fix, or learn about the story of Lady Denman at the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum.
For a special evening under the darkening sky, book yourself a spot at the table of Bundanon's Twilight Dinner. The three-course meal is accompanied by live music, and can be paired with a tour of the art museum.
If sitting back and enjoying a cool beverage is your idea of an ideal weekend, pop into Wombat Brewery in Ulladulla for craft beers brewed in-house by Aaron McKay, a proud Wiradjuri man who grew up in the Milton/Ulladulla area.
Further down the coast, Reedy Swamp Distillery introduced hand-crafted spirits and liqueurs made from locally sourced and quality home-grown herbs and spices, to the Bega Valley.
For a more up-beat experience, buy a ticket to one or more of the many festivals taking place along the South Coast this spring. From Wollongong to Eden, the festival check-list is long.
