CCTV released of man who died in Bomaderry as police seek information

Homicide Squad detectives have released CCTV as part of an appeal for information into a man's death on the state's South Coast in May.
About 1pm on Monday 15 May 2023, emergency services were called to a unit on Brinawarr Street in Bomaderry, following reports of a 54-year-old man was found with serious head injuries.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
He has since been identified as Rodney Strybis.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District commenced inquiries before State Crime Command's Homicide Squad took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force McCanna.
As part of ongoing inquiries, strike force detectives have released CCTV of Mr Strybis walking through the foyer of Bomaderry Hotel the day before his death, and at a recycling station on Meroo street in Bomaderry on the day of.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information about Mr Strybis' last known movements, as well as knowledge of any suspicious behaviour in the area around the same time.
Investigations under Strike Force McCanna continue.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.