South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

CCTV released of man who died in Bomaderry as police seek information

Updated July 13 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Homicide Squad detectives have released CCTV as part of an appeal for information into a man's death on the state's South Coast in May.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.