Festivals galore: our picks for this weekend in the Shoalhaven

Art Weekend
Open Field Festival
Berry is for art lovers this winter, at the first Open Field Festival. The largely free event will showcase contemporary art in and around town, at unique places including halls, community spaces and natural reserves. The festival will also include talks, live music and a pop-up cinema. June 22-25. Full program: www.openfield.org.au
Canoe Adventure
The FOCK
The Festival of Canoe and Kayak is back in Kangaroo Valley! The three-day program is jam-packed. Take a paddling tour, or enjoy the paddling lifestyle expo. Stick around for the black tie sunset paddle, Gadhungal Murring Gangurang Corroboree, and the official world record attempt. June 23-25. www.thefock.com.au
BBQ Day
Beer and BBQ Festival
Huskisson's Beer and BBQ Festival is back. Take a delicious journey through the very best beer and mouth-watering barbecued meats, from the south coast and beyond. There's plenty of family fun to be had for all ages, and you can even bring your furry friend - this one's a dog friendly event. Visit White Sands Park in Huskisson on June 24, 12pm-8pm.
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, plants for the garden, or a great gift, your local market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), CWA Nowra Branch Market Day (Saturday, 8am-1pm), Kangaroo Valley Makers Market (Saturday, 9am-1pm), and the Pyree Art and Handmade Market (Sunday, 9am-1.30pm).
Climb and Glow
A unique fundraiser
Indoor rock climbing is already fun - but what if it was also a glow-in-the-dark party? Indoor Climb South Coast is hosting Glow By Night, as a fundraiser for the Nowra-Culburra Surf Life Saving Club. Grab your glow sticks, strap in, and have a crack at rock climbing. Saturday (June 24), 5.30pm-8.30pm. Book with Indoor Climb South Coast.
Coming Up
Arty Farty Party
Celebrate the school holidays at the Arty Farty Party, for kiddos aged 3-12. Mem Fox's classic, Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge will be brought to life, and The Listies present Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark. Happening at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, July 1. There's heaps of free activities, though you'll need tickets for the plays.
Coming Up
Film for Freedom
Rural Australians for Refugees Shoalhaven is raising vital funds for asylum seekers stuck in Papua New Guinea. The group will host a charity screening of Lucky Miles - an Australian-made drama based on the true stories of refugees abandoned in remote Western Australia. Screening at Berry Uniting Church Hall, July 1, 1pm. Tickets are $35 and can be booked online - includes light lunch and refreshments.
You're the Voice
Our own Katandra Women's Choir and Shoalhaven City Pipe Band are teaming up with Sydney Male Choir for a show like no other. Presenting: You're the Voice. They'll take on the classics - John Farnham, Queen, Credence Clear Rival, Broadway musicals, spirituals, opera and more. Berry School of Arts, July 1. Tickets from Sydney Male Choir.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.