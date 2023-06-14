Festivals and food markets to warm your winter nights - What's On Shoalhaven

Family Foodies
Winter Carnival
Beat the winter chill with tasty treats, at the pop-up Family Foodies event. Part food market and part carnival, the weekend-long event promises fun for all ages. Sample the huge line-up of food vendors, plus carnival rides and games, market stalls, and even fireworks (Saturday only). Gates will be open Friday (June 16) 4-10pm, and Saturday (June 17) 12-8pm.
Live Music
At El Horses
Nowra's live music venue El Horses presents Metin Yilmaz and Damian Wright. The Kurdish-Turkish kaval player and the ARIA-nominated flamenco guitarist have combined their two rich musical traditions, creating a performance like no other. Hear their original compositions alongside expressive improvisations, and a series of Makams and melodies from Anatolia. Saturday (June 17) at El Horses - 22 Berry St, Nowra. Show starts 7pm.
Painting Class
Get started in art
Ever wanted to try your hand at painting, but don't know where to start? The Art Hub in Nowra can get you started. This Saturday (June 10), try their Introduction to Painting class - it's a chance to try a variety of materials, methods and styles. All materials supplied, cost is $75. Class runs 9.30am to 12.30pm. Be sure to book ahead online, or drop into The Art Hub.
Chill Out
Yoga at Bundanon
Start your Sunday with a yoga class overlooking the serene Shoalhaven River. Bundanon is hosting Vinyasa Flow with local instructors Taylor from Yonder Movement and Anna Smallwood from Roaming Yogis. It's the ultimate refresh for your body, mind and soul. BYO yoga mat, entry to art museum included.
Eats and Beats
Nowra CBD
Food trucks and live music make for a top notch Wednesday evening in Nowra. Eats and Beats is a fixture of the CBD's Jelly Bean Park on the third Wednesday of every month. Catch the local wandering cooks and talented musicians this Wednesday (June 21) 5pm to 8pm.
Coming Up
Open Field Festival
Berry is for art lovers this winter, at the first Open Field Festival. The largely free event will showcase contemporary art in and around town, at unique places including halls, community spaces and natural reserves. The festival will also include talks, live music and a pop-up cinema. June 22-25. Full program: www.openfield.org.au
Coming Up
FOCK
The Festival of Canoe and Kayak is back in Kangaroo Valley! The three-day program is jam-packed. Take a paddling tour, or enjoy the paddling lifestyle expo. Stick around for the black tie sunset paddle, Gadhungal Murring Gangurang Corroboree, and the official world record attempt. June 23-25. www.thefock.com.au
