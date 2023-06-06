Veterans gather to remember the tragedy of the USS Frank E. Evans

Hundreds of people gathered at Longreach last weekend to commemorate the 74 US sailors killed when the HMAS Melbourne collided with the USS Frank E Evans in 1969.
The event was organised by the Keith Payne Veterans VC Group, and was attended by special VIPs Keith Payne VC AM, Michael Pratt GC and Commander Kerrie Harley from the US Embassy.
Three personnel on board the HMAS Melbourne that fateful night were also in attendance.
Ian Jones, Terry Bush and Renald Makila were all there on the fateful night of the collision.
The USS Frank E Evans was an Allen M. Summer class destroyer in the United States Navy named after US Marine Corps Brigadier General Frank Evans, who was the leader of the American Expeditionary Force in France during WW1.
The Evans began its service at the tail-end of WWII and also served during both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
On July 1, 1969 the Evans was engaged in anti-submarine training exercises with the HMAS Melbourne on the South China Sea.
At 3am the ship was ordered to move into a plane guard station. The ships's captain was however asleep when the order was given, with two inexperienced officers left in charge receiving the order instead.
There must have been confusion between the young sailors because instead of turning to port and circling back, the ship instead turned to starboard, right into the path of the Melbourne.
The Melbourne tore the Evans in half, the bow sank in less than three minutes dooming a number of servicemen.
Despite an extensive search, only 199 survivors were found with 74 being pronounced KIA (Killed in Action).
Servicemen and women from across the country gathered at Longreach to pay their respects and remember those who lost their lives in the tragic event.
HMAS Albatross provided the guard, chaplain and flag hands for the service, while Jason Grimes gave an "outstanding and emotional eulogy honouring the lives lost," according to chairman of the Keith Payne Veterans VC Group, Rick Meehan.
Following the event many of the attendees gathered for a meal together, with 80 sailors and other servicemen exchanging stories, memories and more.
Mr Meehan said the event couldn't have gone any better and said it was another great example of the work the group does in bringing together veterans and keeping military history alive.
"It was a really great service and I couldn't be any more pleased with it," he said.
"It's just fantastic that we have got such a great bunch of ex-servicemen and women who have got veterans at heart and work well together as a team to bring events like these together."
"It's great as chairman to see that we are fully active and giving all our veterans from all ages, something to be a part of."
Mr Meehan said the group has many more plans for events throughout the year that continue to bring veterans together.
