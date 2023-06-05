The beauty of the South Coast is that it has something unique to offer in every season - the winter months are no exception.
To adapt to the change in weather, we may steer away from regular swimming, and choose to marvel at the pristine coast from land. With whale migration occurring between May and November, there's really no better time to hike to a prime lookout spot or board a boat to view these magnificent mammals in their natural habitat.
From Wollongong to Eden, be sure to keep your eyes peeled!
There's also plenty more land-based activities for you to partake in. On the shores of Jervis Bay, enjoy a family day out at the Huskisson Beer & BBQ Festival or visit Willinga Park in Bawley Point for equestrian events set on beautiful acreage.
The creative and historic side of the South Coast is waiting for you to uncover it. Over winter, explore the vibrant, quirky and sublime at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery and take your time perusing new exhibitions at the Wollongong Art Gallery.
At Jervis Bay Maritime Museum, find out more about the region's whale history, and to keep the kids happy, spend a day at Granties Maze and Fun Park or even Mogo Zoo.
Sink your teeth into something tasty when you embark on the Gourmet Coast Trail from Batemans Bay to Eden. From oysters to spirits, and baked treats to wine, there's something to please everybody's taste buds.
In the same pocket of coastline, eat, learn, explore, and get creative at the first ever Fungi Feastival, held from June 16 to July 16. This month-long period will allow you to explore the fascinating world of fungi, mushrooms and truffles.
Rich with seasonal experiences, the South Coast is ready to welcome you this winter.
