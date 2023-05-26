A Warilla-Lake South Gorillas player sent off for an ugly striking incident against Jamberoo Superoos will have his case heard by the NSWRL judiciary next Thursday.
The fact Group Seven rugby league is not dealing with the case itself shows how seriously the NSWRL is taking the incidents which led to Tyrone Roberts being sent-off in his team's loss to Jamberoo last Saturday.
The Mercury understands all the attention the incident, which has been seen by thousands online, has had is another reason why NSWRL has stepped in and taken over.
It's believed the NSWRL will also investigate what provoked Roberts to react the way he did.
In recent history NSWRL hasn't had to step in and handle a Group Seven judiciary matter before.
Roberts will miss the Gorillas game against Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs on Sunday at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
Group Seven general manager Ashton Sims and president Scott McLaurin declined to comment on the case.
