NSW Rugby League to hear case against Group Seven's Warilla player Tyrone Roberts

By Agron Latifi
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:15pm
A Warilla-Lake South Gorillas player sent off for an ugly striking incident against Jamberoo Superoos will have his case heard by the NSWRL judiciary next Thursday.

