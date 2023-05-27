South Coast Register
Home/Community

Shoalhaven-grown mangroves are repairing Georges River coastline, south of Sydney

Updated May 28 2023 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Riverwatch has been propograting mangroves at their Greenwell Point nursery. Some of the plants will be going to Sydney, to help revitalise coastline around the Georges River. Picture supplied.
Shoalhaven Riverwatch has been propograting mangroves at their Greenwell Point nursery. Some of the plants will be going to Sydney, to help revitalise coastline around the Georges River. Picture supplied.

Mangroves from Greenwell Point will revitalise Sydney's southern coastline, thanks to Shoalhaven Riverwatch.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.