Mangroves from Greenwell Point will revitalise Sydney's southern coastline, thanks to Shoalhaven Riverwatch.
The group has teamed up with property developer Mirvac to plant 3000 mangroves on mudflats of the Georges River.
Part of a plan to revegetate the tidal mudflat, planting will start this coming spring, and continue over the next two years.
The planting scheme is a huge windfall for Shoalhaven Riverwatch.
President John Tate said their local works have been so successful, and their Greenwell Point mangrove nursery so productive, Riverwatch has been able to sell the plants and revegetate ecosystems much further afield.
"Shoalhaven Riverwatch have been working in the Shoalhaven for over 30 years and have planted in excess of 100,000 mangroves over that time," he said.
"These mangroves are now producing so much seed that in most areas, the mangroves self-propagate, so planting is not required"
Riverwatch is set to pass the profits on to another environmental cause in the Shoalhaven: Landcare's Fox Control Program.
The program protects native wildlife from foxes, and also feral cats.
Fox control project manager Peter Jirgens outlined how Landcare planned to use the valuable donation.
"The majority of funds raised from the sale of these mangroves will be donated to Shoalhaven Landcare's Fox Control Program," he said.
"[The program] will focus on protecting wildlife habitat along the Shoalhaven River - from Burrier to Shoalhaven Heads - and establishing wildlife refuges on the islands within the river.
"River corridors are a hotspot for native biodiversity and provide vital habitat to our native animals."
Shoalhaven Riverwatch continues to enhance river habitat through planting of mangroves in highly exposed areas, and planting trees along the riverbanks.
Want to volunteer?
Shoalhaven Riverwatch: www.riverwatch.org.au
Fox Control: www.shoalhavenlandcare.org.au/fox-control-program
