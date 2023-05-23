The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets continued their rapid ascent to the top of the Group 7 rugby league ladder after dethroning the then undefeated Stingrays of Shellharbour at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on Sunday May 21.
It was a clash of the league's two hottest sides, with Shellharbour coming into the match in first place with a perfect record of 6-0, while the Jets sat in third place at 5-1.
The Stingrays would be the first to attack at the nine minute mark with Zaan Weatherall exploding through the Jets defence off a recovery catch, giving his side the 4-0 lead.
Play would hit a stalemate for the next 10 minutes until the Jets were able to break through 23 minutes in when Clyde Parsons would attack the gaps in the Rays line to create an opening for running mate Beau Luland to go over out wide.
With the conversion by Parsons giving the side a 6-4 lead.
It would again be the Jets who'd go over next with a blitzing Brayden Omoeboh turning on the Jets through the Rays' defence.
Another successful Parsons conversion would see the Jets extend their lead to 12-4.
The Rays would go over for their second 32 minutes when Jake Horton's well place grubber would be collected by Toby Peters. The conversion by Jayden Harris would cut the lead to 10-12.
While it looked like a strong end to the half for the Rays, right on the halftime whistle the Jets would grab their third try through skipper Adam Quinlan who expertly navigated the field out of the scrum to extend his team's lead to 16-10 at the halftime break.
READ MORE:
Straight out of the half Quinlan again proved to be too good, diving off the line after a series of nice dummies.
The Rays would respond soon after, cutting the lead to 14-20 through Weatherall's second, but it would be their last try of the day.
Quinlan would cap off the win by securing his third try of the day in what was an electric performance by the former professional fullback.
Parsons would round out the final score of 27-14 when he kicked the field goal right on the full time whistle.
This impressive win by the Jets has catapulted them to the top of the table, while the Stingrays will now drop to second after losing their first game of the season.
While the Stingrays were the surprise team of last year, the Jets have gone from the bottom of the ladder to now one of the most dangerous sides in the entire competition.
Across the rest of the weekend, the Jamberoo Superoos rebounded with a big win over the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 30-14, the Shellharbour Sharks continued their momentum with a 38-6 thrashing of Milton-Ulladulla, while the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles fans rejoiced as they secured their first win of the season in impressive fashion over the Gerringong Lions 36-32, with the Kiama Knights rounding out the eighth round with a 30-14 win over the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
The Jets will look to continue their run this weekend against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on Saturday May 27, while the Stingrays will look to bounce back in a derby against the Shellharbour Sharks at Flinders Field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.