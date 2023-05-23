South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nowra-Bomaderry Jets end the Stingrays of Shellharbour unbeaten start

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 23 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets now sit at the top of the Group 7 ladder. Picture by Brian Scott.
The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets now sit at the top of the Group 7 ladder. Picture by Brian Scott.

The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets continued their rapid ascent to the top of the Group 7 rugby league ladder after dethroning the then undefeated Stingrays of Shellharbour at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on Sunday May 21.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.