Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's call for palliative care volunteers

Updated May 16 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 10:22am
Deb Reynolds began volunteering at David Berry Hospital's Karinya Palliative Care Unit about six years ago.
During Volunteer Week [May 15-21], the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) is shining a light on the incredible people who volunteer within our palliative care services.

