Early learning, rail repairs among talks at Premier visit

The election campaign is nearing its climax with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet joining Liberal contender for the South Coast Luke Sikora in Nowra on Monday, March 20.
Mr Perrottet was joined by Mr Sikora and sitting South Coast MP Shelley Hancock for a walking tour of the Nowra CBD flanked by metropolitan media.
The premier later held a press conference with Education Minister Sarah Mitchell to reaffirm an existing election promise for free pre-kindergarten.
Educational reform to introduce universal pre-kindergarten was originally announced back in June 2022.
Free pre-kindergarten is set for inclusion at Nowra Public School; Greenwell Point Public School; Huskisson Public School, and the future primary school at South Nowra/Worrigee - which is currently in the planning stages.
When questioned on the need to address school overcrowding in Milton-Ulladulla, Mr Perrottet made reference to his government's school building program and the pre-kindergarten.
However, he stopped short of confirming any expansion or new school specifically at Ulladulla.
"We have going on the largest school building program since federation," Mr Perrottet said.
"But as part of that as well, we want to start a preschool revolution in New South Wales and that means building preschools on school sites."
Calls from the region's business leaders to rebuild the South Coast rail network received a 'maybe' in response.
Previously, the Illawarra Business Chamber has put fixing the region's rail network at the top of its priority list for the election.
Mr Perrottet ruled out locking in funding, but listed general funds in the NSW account.
"We're always looking at ways in which we work with the [Illawarra] Business Chamber to improve a range of areas including transport connectivity," Mr Perrottet said.
"That's why we've got $50 billion in terms of capital spent when it comes to transport infrastructure across our state... whilst you've got $116 billion over the next four years in infrastructure, you've got to look to the future.
"What we can say is we'll continue to work with the business chamber, to work with those programs [which] particularly drive productivity enhancing infrastructure."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
