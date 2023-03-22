This weekend's chock-a-block: what's on in the Shoalhaven

Story Time
Harmony Week
Get the little ones involved in Harmony Week, with story time and craft for ages 2-5 at Sanctuary Point Library. Read together and make a Harmony Week tree out of little hands at the Library this Thursday (March 23) at 10.30am.
Market Buys
Shop fresh and local
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), CWA Nowra market day (Saturday, 8am-1pm), Pyree Art and Handmade Market (Sunday, 9am-1.30pm).
Berry Jam
Sweet musical treat
Berry Jam will bring a mix of local talents and up-and-comers from Sydney to the village, for a mini music festival. Of course, it does what it says on the tin - or rather, the jam jar - and promises music fans will be jamming to all genres. Line-up includes Club Camèl, Debbies, Disc Tickler, Ethan Rebel, False London, Fripps & Fripps, The Fins and The Polymics. Jamming out this Saturday (March 25) at the Berry School of Arts, 3-11pm.
Election Day
Get to the polls
Pop in your ballot, and perhaps snag a democracy sausage - this Saturday is election day. Get your vote in between 8am at 6pm at your local polling booth. Looking for one near you? Check our handy guide.
Show and Shine
Sussex Inlet Car Show
Share your pride and joy at the Sussex Inlet Classic Show and Shine. There will be a great range of vintage, veteran, classic and commercial cars on display, along with street machines; modified vehicles; military vehicles and traditional wooden boats. More than 100 vehicles are set to be on show. Stop by the Lakehaven Reserve near Sussex Inlet Bowling Club, Sunday (March 26) from 9am.
Coming Up
ADFAS Lecture
You don't need to be an artist to appreciate fine art. At the Shoalhaven's Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS), all you need is a love for learning. This month, ADFAS is hosting a lecture on Whistler v Ruskin, the famous trial between artist and critic. Learn about the personalities behind the famed courtroom drama - the first of the great public debates. Happening Thursday, March 30; 7.30pm at Berry Uniting Church Hall. Guest entry is $25, students $15, or speak to ADFAS about becoming a member.
Coming Up
Easter Art Show
Home is where the art is, and the creatives of Currarong are celebrating this Easter. The village's annual Easter Art Show is coming up in early April, showing local works to the theme 'Currarong and beyond'. More than 50 artists will be exhibiting works The exhibition will open on Thursday, April 6, at Currarong Progress Hall.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.