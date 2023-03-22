This weekend's chock-a-block: what's on in the Shoalhaven

You don't need to be an artist to appreciate fine art. At the Shoalhaven's Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS), all you need is a love for learning. This month, ADFAS is hosting a lecture on Whistler v Ruskin, the famous trial between artist and critic. Learn about the personalities behind the famed courtroom drama - the first of the great public debates. Happening Thursday, March 30; 7.30pm at Berry Uniting Church Hall. Guest entry is $25, students $15, or speak to ADFAS about becoming a member.

