South Coast's six state election candidates are officially on the ballot.
The NSW Electoral Commission ran its ballot draw on Thursday morning (March 9), confirming the order candidates will appear.
Nominations for the ballot closed 12pm Wednesday (March 8).
Your Legislative Assembly candidates for South Coast are:
NSW Election day is on Saturday, March 25.
How much do young voters know about politics as we head into a state election?
What issues do they care about and what will sway their vote?
Six regional journalists aged in their 20s decided to find out.
Follow them on their journey as they talk to young people across NSW in this special series of Young & Regional: My Vote Matters.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
