Police are searching for a man known to spend time in the Nowra, Kangaroo Valley and Shellharbour areas.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Aaron Elliott, 26, for alleged stealing offences.
Elliott is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
