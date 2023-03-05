While we must say goodbye to the warm summer months in order to welcome the seasonal change into autumn, we needn't bid farewell to our favourite things to see and do just yet.
The months of March, April and May still present us with sunny skies and the subdued temperatures are often more favourable for many outdoor activities.
We can still have our beach days and get out into nature on a bike ride, bush walk or boat cruise. It's a great idea to embrace the opportunity to enjoy such adventures while the weather still permits.
This year, the autumn school holiday period ties in with the Easter long weekend, presenting the perfect opportunity to make the most of the break.
Excitingly, the Blessing of the Fleet Festival returns on Easter Sunday after a three year hiatus. It will be well worth visiting Ulladulla to enjoy the festivities, and witness what is expected to be the largest parade to date.
It's also time to celebrate the delicious rock oyster. For one weekend in May, join growers, chefs and producers on the shores of Wagonga Inlet, Narooma, for the highly-anticipated Narooma Oyster Festival.
For when winter starts to creep in, duck inside for a warm cup of coffee, or visit one or more of the many galleries and museums along the coast.
From Wollongong to Eden, there is always plenty to see and do at this time of the year.
