Bull sharks seen in the Shoalhaven River

Bull sharks have been seen and video taped cruising less than a metre from rocks at the Shoalhaven River's edge.
Three to four sharks were spotted in the river between Greenwell Point and Shoalhaven Heads on Monday afternoon.
One took food from the water's surface, while at one stage two were seen cruising side by side next to the rocks.
The sighting brought a few keen anglers to the river, resulting in one of the sharks being caught after three got away.
When one was landed it reportedly had other hooks and lines in its mouth.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
