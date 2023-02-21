You don't need to be an artist to appreciate fine art from around the world. At the Shoalhaven's Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS), all you need is a love for learning. This month, ADFAS is hosting a lecture on Old World Japan, from renowned expert Meredith McKinney. Step back in time to the Empress' court, where a gentlewoman wrote all about her world (everything from clothing and folding screens, to critiques of lovers) in a unique journal called The Pillow Book. Happening Thursday, February 23; 7.30pm at Berry Uniting Church Hall. Guest entry is $25, students $15, or speak to ADFAS about becoming a member.

