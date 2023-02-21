Eats and Beats
Mid-week entertainment
Food trucks and live music make for a top notch Wednesday evening in Nowra. Eats and Beats is a fixture of the CBD's Jelly Bean Park on the third Wednesday of every month. Catch the local wandering cooks and talented musicians this Wednesday (February 22) 5pm to 8pm.
Bridge Walk
Step out on Nowra Bridge
Before the traffic starts flowing across the new Nowra Bridge, check it out at a more leisurely pace. The Shoalhaven community will be part of local history, when the new bridge is officially opened. Start your walk at either end of the bridge; even better, use active transport to get there (walk, cycle, shuttle bus) as parking near the bridge site is limited. The Nowra Bridge Walk and official opening event are happening this Thursday (February 23), starting 5.30pm.
Art Class
Lectures with ADFAS
You don't need to be an artist to appreciate fine art from around the world. At the Shoalhaven's Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS), all you need is a love for learning. This month, ADFAS is hosting a lecture on Old World Japan, from renowned expert Meredith McKinney. Step back in time to the Empress' court, where a gentlewoman wrote all about her world (everything from clothing and folding screens, to critiques of lovers) in a unique journal called The Pillow Book. Happening Thursday, February 23; 7.30pm at Berry Uniting Church Hall. Guest entry is $25, students $15, or speak to ADFAS about becoming a member.
World Pride
Celebrate in Nowra
Can't make it to Mardi Gras? Sydney World Pride is beaming the event into Nowra, bringing the fabulous parade to the south coast. All-inclusive social group Queers Down South is hosting at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery in Nowra; the parade will be on the big screen, with pizza and refreshments available to purchase. Theme is 'come as you are' - dress however you feel most proud. Saturday, February 25 from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. Tickets are available online.
The Beez
They're back in town
The Beez's yodelling, thigh slapping dancefest of German music is returning to Currarong this month. After their Australian tour was interrupted in March 2020, the fun-loving duo is making up for lost time with an evening of dancefloor compatible Deutsche derring-do. February 25 at Currarong Community Hall, starting 6pm.
Coming Up
Shoalhaven Entertainment
The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre is kicking off its season with a host of Aussie talent. Next month, catch Karin Schaupp and the Flinders Quartet for a showcase of classical guitar, and be dazzled by former Young Talent Time star Karen Knowles as she performs a morning matinee. For more, visit www.shoalhavenentertainment.com.au
Coming Up
Zonta Awards
Zonta Club of Berry is celebrating local ladies' incredible contributions to the community this International Women's Day (March 10), at this inaugural Women of the Shoalhaven Awards. The glamorous black tie affair is part awards show and part fundraiser, to further the valuable work which Zonta does in the Shoalhaven and beyond. Tickets for the awards are nearly sold out. For more, visit www.zontaberry.com.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
