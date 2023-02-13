A missing Sanctuary Point man has been found in suburban Sydney.
Joshua Ferguson, 27, was located in Surry Hills about 9.30pm on Monday, February 13.
He was reported missing on Friday night when he left the car of a family member as it was travelling through the Oak Flats area.
Police have thanked community members for their assistance.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
