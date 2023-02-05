Watch: MUDsingers start Shoalhaven seniors festival on a high note

The NSW Seniors Festival has started on a high note in the Shoalhaven, with a little help from community choir the MUDsingers.
On Sunday (February 5) the choral group wowed the crowds at The Country Club St Georges Basin, officially opening a week of local celebrations.
For the group, it's been a while between performances. But as social events continue to return to normal, the singers were thrilled to be out and about entertaining.
MUDsingers director Tina Broad said the choir hoped to serenade the community more often this year.
"COVID had put the kibosh on a lot of public performances; we used to do three or four a year, including our black tie function at Christmas to raise money for charities," she said.
"Any musical group really benefits from having a performance goal, and the choir is no different."
The group has just returned from their summer break, and after just one rehearsal, were still in tip top form to open the seniors festival.
Over the next seven days, community groups and local libraries across the city will be hosting events for the over-50s crowd, including plenty of inter-generational activities ideal for bringing the grandkids.
Community hubs including The Country Club have partnered with Shoalhaven City Council to put on the activities.
To finish the festival on Friday (February 10), the Dahwarri and Contemporary Dancers of Vincentia High School will perform their own headline show at The Country Club.
The intention of the Seniors Festival was to run events that are free, fun and inclusive. The result has been an extensive program with things to do across the region.
A full program for the Seniors Festival is online at the Shoalhaven City Council events page, and information is also available from all city libraries.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
