International Monetary Fund says Australia in 'stronger position' than many

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
Updated February 2 2023 - 8:19am, first published 8:17am
House prices will continue falling: IMF. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The International Monetary Fund has called for more interest rate hikes and federal government spending restraint as the country navigates a "narrow path" to slow inflation without tipping into recession.

