The Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards have been launched for 2023 as the region's four Rotary Clubs try to recognise and reward some of our unsung heroes.
And this year the program has been expanded to also include the Red Cross among the first responders being considered for awards.
Rotary is also in discussion with HMAS Albatross and St John Ambulance about also being involved in the program.
The awards also include personnel from Fire and Rescue, the Rural Fire Service, Marine Rescue, the SES, NSW Ambulance, Surf Life Saving and the NSW Police.
Awards chair Phil Presgrave told the launch the awards were aimed at recognising the community service carried out by police officers and emergency service personnel.
"Remember these awards acknowledge the community service for emergency service personnel demonstrating their service above self in the community, alongside their service obligations with their agencies," Mr Presgrave said.
"Thus the question about community service is critical to the nomination."
That community service could include dedicated efforts to fundraise for charitable causes, to participate in other events, coach football teams and more.
"Indeed, some of the stories that you'll hear on the presentation night on the 7th of June are really remarkable," Mr Presgrave said.
"You really wonder how much time these people have in the day - they must have more than 24 hours to fit everything in
Awards patron and Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley encouraged more people to nominate potential award recipients.
"Every single one of you know that there are hundreds of people within our community who deserve recognition for what they do," she said.
The Rotary Clubs of Berry, Bomaderry, Milton Ulladulla and Nowra put together the awards, in which the South Coast Register is a principal partner..
Nominations can be made via the website rescawards.org.au, and close on March 31st.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
