A muscled-up police task force will have a permanent base in the Illawarra with a reach across southern NSW to target and dismantle organised crime rings and bikie gangs.
In response to operational needs and intelligence surrounding organised crime, the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad has officially launched 'Raptor South', with officers commencing duties from January 23.
Raptor South will comprise 25 experienced staff - led by an Inspector with local knowledge - with assistance from investigators, Operations Support Group (OSG) operatives, and Traffic and Highway Patrol officers.
The squad will be based in the Illawarra region, with capability to deploy throughout all of Southern NSW, targeting criminal networks in the Wollongong and Shoalhaven areas, all the way down to the Snowy Mountains and the Victorian border communities, including Albury.
The Raptor Squads will work closely with the Sydney-based unit, along with additional resources, including the National Anti-Gang Squad (NAGS), NSW Crime Commission, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, and other government partner agencies.
Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional NSW and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the Illawarra-based Raptor South will continue to expand the proactive and disruptive tactics employed by the Sydney-based Raptor Squad.
"The Raptor name has become synonymous with dismantling organised crime in this state. Crime knows no boundaries, and as our regional communities to grow, it is critical resources are directed to where they need to go to disrupt these networks," Mr Toole said.
"Since July, we've boosted total Raptor Squad numbers by 30, with police now able to mobilise a Raptor North team of 29 and Raptor South squad of 25.
"These squads are sending a clear message to organised crime networks thinking they can slip under the radar or spread their tentacles in the region: Raptor is watching and the only part of the regions they'll see is the inside of one of our prisons."
Southern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter, said having a permanent presence in Southern NSW will serve as a warning to those individuals who are involved in the criminal element of OMCGs and organised crime.
"Our Region Enforcement Squads in Wagga, Monaro and the South East regularly run operations with the Raptor Squad, monitoring major transport routes and other entry points to our state, which can be a source of criminal activity.
"Having a dedicated squad here in the Southern Region will allow us to expand our capabilities and continue our crackdown on those who wish to cause harm and disruption to our regional way of life.
"Just because you're not in the Sydney basin, doesn't mean you aren't on our radar. If you are engaging in criminal activity in our regions, then you can expect police attention and scrutiny," Assistant Commissioner Cotter said.
Raptor Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis, said the announcement of Raptor North and South puts all criminal groups in NSW on notice.
"NSW Police Force is continuing to strengthen its capabilities and is putting resources on the ground in regional NSW to proactively target those committing criminal offences," Det Supt Koutsoufis said.
"From the beginning, the goal of the Raptor Squad has been to disrupt and disable the activities of criminal networks, including OMCG, and remove the appeal of being in a gang - and that's exactly what we're doing.
"The tactics and strategies we have employed within the Sydney basin have proven highly effective in reducing the attraction of joining an outlaw motorcycle gang - with more than 7000 arrests and 16,000 charges since 2009, tens of millions in cash and drugs seized and destroyed.
"We will continue to pivot our operations to put the safety of the people of NSW first, organised criminal activity is not welcome in our state," Detective Superintendent Koutsoufis said.
Strike Force Raptor was established in 2009, before becoming the stand-alone Raptor Squad in 2021. The command conducts proactive investigations and intelligence-based, high-impact policing operations to prevent and disrupt conflicts, and dismantle any network engaged in serious organised criminal activity.
Information provided to investigators will be treated in the strictest of confidence.
Anyone with information that may assist Raptor South investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
