South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Police task force Raptor South to tackle organised crime rings in southern NSW

Updated January 23 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A permanent Illawarra Raptor Squad will fight organised crime rings and bikie gangs. Pictures supplied by NSW Police.

A muscled-up police task force will have a permanent base in the Illawarra with a reach across southern NSW to target and dismantle organised crime rings and bikie gangs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.