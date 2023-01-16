South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Driver charged over fatal crash at Narooma

January 17 2023 - 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called to the scene about 4.40pm on Friday, December 30, 2022. Picture file

The 40-year-old male driver of an Audi Q3 vehicle involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash just south of Narooma late last year has been charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.