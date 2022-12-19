A Christmas lunch was recently held for the homeless in the Shoalhaven and has proven to be a huge success.
Created through the ideology that all deserve happy and joyful holidays, the lunch saw 80 homeless people eat, socialise and celebrate Christmas.
Ran and hosted by the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub, the lunch was the brain child of both the hub itself and the Jervis Bay Lions - specifically their Santa Claus, Bob Hanlon.
"Anybody can go and do these great things and support the local community if they put their mind to it," Mr Hanlon said.
The team effort of community volunteers, Jervis Bay Lions and the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub itself created a day the clients won't forget.
Julie Bugden, Team Leader at the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub thanked the many organisations who donated food and drinks for the lunch, including Coles and Woolworths, who donated six kilos of Christmas ham and 16 roast chickens.
"We would also like to acknowledge 2ST Radio Station and the Community for their generous donation of food supplies for the hampers," Mrs Bugden said.
"Each client really appreciated the kindness of the day."
The lunch also presented the opportunity for organisations within the Shoalhaven to talk with clients who attended the day.
According to Mrs Bugden, the clients were able to speak to NSW Fire and Rescue Nowra Team, NSW Police Force Nowra and Sureway Employment.
"[These groups] attended the day and talked to many clients that attended," Mrs Bugden said.
Mrs Bugden was overjoyed to see the amount of people who attended the lunch and said it was thanks to the generous community this event could be held.
"The hub relies on donations to assist all our clients daily and we could not do this without the support of our beautiful community," she said.
"Thank you."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
