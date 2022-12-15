Year 12 students in the Shoalhaven are taking a sigh of relief after their ATAR scores were finally released.
Lachlan Sleath from St John the Evangelist Catholic School is one of these students, who today [December 15, 2022] celebrated a 99.25 ATAR score.
The 18-year-old dux of year 12 said he was "so happy" to see such a high score.
"I studied for a couple hours every night and every lunchtime in the library," he said.
Mr Sleath said his favourite subject in year 12 was mathematics.
"I just really love math," he said.
Mr Sleath now plans on studying aerospace in Sydney.
"The one I want to do has a space major and you need a 99 [ATAR] to get into it," he said.
"So I was really happy to see that's what I got.
"In the future, it is going to be so cool telling people I'm a rocket scientist."
Students from St John the Evangelist Catholic School mingled as they compared their scores, celebrating and smiling in joy at the thought of completing high school.
"I don't know where I am going now," one student, Jack Weber said.
"University is still an option for me, but I might also look at completing an apprenticeship at Sikorsky Australia."
Meanwhile, Ruben Pichler said he felt "pretty good" to have received an ATAR of 90.
"The ATAR calculator was a lot lower than what my actual ATAR ended up being, so I'm relieved," he said.
As the students laughed and mingled at the school one last time, staff watched on with a sense of optimism - knowing "they are going to do great things".
Principal Sandra Hogan said she was proud of the students and their efforts during a challenging two years.
"We've got really great results - we've got really high results," she said.
"There's so many kids here who excel in so many areas and what is really nice is seeing band sixes in so many areas."
However, for Mrs Hogan, this year's HSC students have hit a different emotional core.
"Today is my last day so these kids are my last year 12 class," Mrs Hogan said.
"I really look forward to seeing where they go in the future and what they achieve."
The year 12 coordinator, Kate Jennings agreed with Mrs Hogan's sentiment, saying she was proud of the students and excited to see where they end up.
"The biggest piece of advice I can give this group is to keep in contact and continue supporting each other," she said.
In the Shoalhaven, it was not just St John the Evangelist Catholic School who had multiple high ATAR scores, with other schools such as Nowra High producing some large numbers.
Chenglin Wu from Nowra High is one example, garnering an admirable 99.7 ATAR.
Mr Wu will be speaking with the South Coast Register shortly about his high score.
Nowra Anglican College saw student Phoebe Williams receive a 98.5 and was listed as a 'HSC All-Rounder', who are students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) in 10 or more units of courses.
Ria Johnson from Nowra Anglican College also received a high ATAR, with their hard studies giving them a 97.3.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
