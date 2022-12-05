South Coast Register

Explore the South Coast this summer

Nicki Davey
By Nicki Davey
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Leisure Times: Summer 2022

Special publication

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicki Davey

Nicki Davey

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.