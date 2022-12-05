South Coast Leisure Times: Summer 2022

Special publication
Depending what day you read this you may not believe us, but it is definitely summer.
However, the long-term forecast was for a wetter-than-average one on the eastern seaboard so that means you can't just pick any random day to go outside. Instead, you need to enjoy each of the nicer days to their fullest.
Maybe use a strategy like we're in Britain. And I don't say that to be mean. They have, for decades, bought way more convertible (and similar) cars than many other, far sunnier nations. This may seem baffling, unless it's because they are planning to enjoy the sunny days they do get to their absolute fullest.
Whether it's visiting a wildlife or fun park, a National Park or botanical reserve, or getting out to one of the carnivals, festivals or other events, there's will be plenty to do.
There are loads of things you can do when the weather isn't quite so nice though.
You can visit a gallery or museum, catch a movie or a show, or any number of other indoor activities.
Meanwhile, please be super-careful when driving in the wet, and don't try to cross any floodwaters. It's just not worth it, especially if you then expect others to risk their lives rescuing you.
Whatever the atmosphere is doing right now, get in the habit of checking the forecast and you'll be able to make use of your time more wisely.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
