It's Christmas time and with Christmas comes Carols by Candlelight. On Saturday, December 10, come along to the Cambewarra Village Church to enjoy some Christmas carols and get into the Christmas spirit. The event will kick off at 6.30pm with a sausage sizzle, with all funds going to the Cambewarra Rural Fire Service. Carols will begin from 7.00pm onward, with performances from the Shoalhaven City Concert Band and the Food of Love Choir. Be sure to bring a picnic rug and a gold coin donation to go toward local charity.

