Carols by Candlelight
Cambewarra Village Church
It's Christmas time and with Christmas comes Carols by Candlelight. On Saturday, December 10, come along to the Cambewarra Village Church to enjoy some Christmas carols and get into the Christmas spirit. The event will kick off at 6.30pm with a sausage sizzle, with all funds going to the Cambewarra Rural Fire Service. Carols will begin from 7.00pm onward, with performances from the Shoalhaven City Concert Band and the Food of Love Choir. Be sure to bring a picnic rug and a gold coin donation to go toward local charity.
South Coast Sketchers CD Premier Performance
Nowra School of Arts
On Saturday, December 10, the Shoalhaven Youth Orchestra premieres "South Coast Sketches" and launches its new CD featuring the Youth Orchestra, alumni as well as members of local choirs the Lydian Singers and Impresaria. The performance will also feature SYO ensembles Absolute Beginner Strings and Shoalhaven Junior Strings. The event runs from 4.00pm to 5.30pm, with tickets available from the trybooking.com website.
READ MORE:
The Vampires Performance
El Horses, Berry
Do you like jazz? Then you will love The Vampires, who are a new generation of creative jazz talent from Australia. Band members are now making their way to Berry to perform at El Horses on Friday, December 9 from 7.00pm to 11.00pm. If you're after a night out vibing to jazz with some friends and the family, then this is one not to miss. Tickets can be purchased from the Humantix.com website.
Seniors Christmas Concert
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre
On Tuesday, December 13, seniors are invited to this free concert to get into the Christmas spirit. The star-studded line up for the 2022 concerts includes vocal powerhouses Rhonda Burchmore, Rob Mills and more, representing a full array of musical styles, with something for everyone to enjoy. The event kicks off at 10.30am with another session at 2.00pm and each sessions runs for one and a half hours. While the event is free, bookings are essential and can be made on the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre website.
Debbies + friends performance
Jervis Bay Brewing Co.
On Saturday, December 10, come and see the group who loves performing on the coast. Debbies produce a sound that combines summery vibes with upbeat hard hitting rock. Running from 4.00pm to 10.00pm, tickets can be purchased at the Humantix.com website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.