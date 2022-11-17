South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

The South Coast Tourism Industry Association created to help the industry recover after challenging times

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Executive Officer, Karen Dempster at the Narooma launch night. Picture Tom McGann.

The tourism industry is one which has been rattled by recent challenging times - a group of business men and women know this better than most, so they decided to do something about it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.