Cars are set to be travelling across the new Nowra Bridge by late January 2023, according to State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward.
Visiting the construction site, Mr Ward said he was "pleased to confirm cars will be on the new bridge in early 2023".
"I'm hopeful this will be in late January before Australia Day," he said.
Along with cars travelling across the bridge in the near future, Mr Ward also confirmed the dedicated left hand turn off Illaroo Road will be opened in early 2023.
"I worked hard to have this included in the plan and I'm sure North Nowra residents will be pleased that they will no longer have to stop on red when heading north off Illaroo Road," he said.
Mr Ward said these times can be confirmed due to the project running on time and on budget.
"There is major work planned around the bridge which will impact traffic movements," he said.
"Stay tuned on livetraffic.com for more details."
Night works on the bridge are still set to begin on November 1 and run for the duration of the month.
The night works taking place in the month of November will include pavement work on the Princes Highway between Bridge Road and Moss Street, as well as pavement works at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Bridge Road.
During some of this work, access to and from Bridge Road will be restricted, however business and resident access will be maintained.
Transport NSW has thanked the community for their patience while work is carried out.
The $342 million project is on track to be completed by mid 2024.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
