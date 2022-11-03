The Shoalhaven River Festival opened with a welcoming to country by the native owners of the region, the Jerrinja Tribe.
It was the first river festival the Jerrinja Tribe had been to, with member and spokesperson of the tribe, Graham Connolly Jr saying it was a "special day".
"It really meant a lot to us," he said.
"Honoured", was how Mr Connolly Jr felt to be representing his land and country at such a large community event.
"It was really nice that the community and the river festival team got in contact with us on the grounds of respecting us as the native owners, allowing us to welcome the community and also other people in NSW who travelled here," he said.
But it was not just a welcome to country which was held by the Jerrinja Tribe, specifically Aunty Grace - a smoking ceremony and traditional native dances also took place on the day.
According to Mr Connolly Jr, the smoking ceremony has held to also welcome the spiritual and traditional owners who had passed to the day.
"We wanted to make sure this was all done properly and a smoking ceremony is a big part of welcoming to country," he said.
Traditional native dances were performed by the tribe in collaboration with indigenous from the Walbunga clan in Narooma who joined in to perform.
"We got to perform our dances for the community of the Shoalhaven, but also the broader community as well," Mr Connolly Jr said.
The performances and representing his people on the day reaffirmed the "pride" Mr Connolly Jr has for his land and people.
"As a native owner, but also being someone who helps and shares the knowledge of our community is something that means a lot to me," he said.
Community feedback was remarkable, according to Mr Connolly Jr, who said he and the tribe were bombarded with positive comments throughout the day.
It was with these comments and the feeling of representing the community, that Mr Connolly Jr said is the reason why they will return to next year's festival.
"This was our first festival, but it will not be our last," he said.
"On behalf of myself and Ronald Carbury (another member of the Jerrinja Tribe) we'd like to say thank you to our Jerrinja Tribe Elder who did the welcome to country and to the organisers who allowed us to be a part of the festival."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
