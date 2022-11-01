South Coast Register
Shoalhaven City Council's new impounding powers

Updated November 2 2022 - 1:25am, first published November 1 2022 - 11:49pm
Shoalhaven Riverwatch members always find shopping trollies when they take part in events like Clean up Australia Day. Picture file

Abandoned shopping trolleys, vehicles and other unattended property will spend less time on South Coast streets and public spaces, as owners will be more accountable following the introduction of new rules strengthening impounding powers of Shoalhaven City Council.

