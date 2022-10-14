A practical initiative to help wine tasters keep track of their alcohol intake is now on offer at more than 1800 cellar doors across Australia.
The Stay Tasteful While Tasting campaign - developed by DrinkWise and Australian Grape & Wine - offers 'scratchie' cards for wine tasters to mark off each tasting, to help eliminate the confusion surrounding how many tastings add up to a standard drink.
The NSW leg of the campaign was launched at Pokolbin's Tempus Two cellar door by Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi on Thursday.
Mr Repacholi said the campaign is an "extremely important initiative" and that the cards are great tool to ensure that visitors to local wine regions have a safe and enjoyable experience.
"Too often we see people jump into their cars, with their judgment impaired by having one too many and this puts everyone on, and around our roads, in danger," he said.
"What DrinkWise is introducing is a practical initiative, and one that will make our roads safer.
"Our wineries and cellar doors in the Hunter, like many others around the state, are a long drive away from the cities where many tourists have to travel from, so it is imperative that visitors know who much they're consuming in order to make responsible choices.
"I'm sure there will be many locals and tourists alike in the Hunter who will definitely benefit from and appreciate the extra guidance in moderating their alcohol consumption, and I will be sure to take careful notice next time I'm enjoying one of the Hunter Valley's wonderful wines."
DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan said the education campaign is aimed at helping consumers make better choices when tasting wines, while promoting a healthier drinking culture.
"We've seen that the overwhelming majority of Australians who choose to drink to so in moderation, within the recommended government guidelines, which is great, but we still need to make sure that we offer up education," Mr Strahan said.
"That's why this initiative Stay Tasteful While Tasting - that DrinkWise has produced in conjunction with Australian Grape & Wine and the National Wine Foundation - is just so important.
"These little scratchie cards are so simple and innovative, but they allow consumers in cellar doors to actually understand how much they are consuming.
"With every pour they can scratch off a panel and really understand that after six 15mL pours, that is basically a standard drink.
"It's a smart and tangible way for consumers to be involved in the process.
"And from a cellar door perspective, it offers up the opportunity to educate consumers about why they're only getting a 15mL pour, so that conversation becomes one of quality over quantity."
The Stay Tasteful While Tasting initiative is a partnership between DrinkWise and Australian Grape & Wine with the assistance of the Wine New South Wales, Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association and Australian Vintage Limited (AVL).
Head of sustainability Lucy Nash said AVL is proud to partner with DrinkWise and support the Stay Tasteful While Tasting initiative as it helps demonstrate its commitment to responsible enjoyment.
"As hosts, our priority is always that people have an amazing tasting experience and that they're able to sample the region and what we offer, but equally important is that we're able to educate and inform them so that they leave with only good memories," Ms Nash said.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
