The new Nowra Bridge now spans the Shoalhaven River and according to the Project Manager Ryan Whiddon, traffic will soon be crossing the infrastructure.
"Definitely next year," is when vehicles can expect to be using the bridge according to Mr Whiddon, who took time to have a chat and give an update.
"We have had some issues with weather and the La Nina weather pattern, but overall the project is ahead of schedule," he said.
In the not so distant future, traffic will be crossing this bridge.- Nowra Bridge Project Manager, Ryan Whiddon.
Mr Whiddon said travelers can expect the current northbound bridge to be temporarily closed when the new bridge opens to traffic.
"The new bridge will be a four lane bridge in its final form, however we will be using it as a five lane bridge when it initially opens," he said.
The reasoning for this is to allow Transport NSW to complete necessary pavement works on the current northbound bridge, according to Mr Whiddon.
However, once the bridge is in its final configuration, the original northbound bridge will reopen to traffic.
When both the original northbound bridge and new bridge are in use, there will be a total of three southbound lanes and three northbound lanes crossing the Shoalhaven River, according to Mr Whiddon.
"That will help with traffic dramatically," he said.
With the bridge now in its final resting place and the concrete decking complete, Mr Whiddon says the next task is to complete the safety barriers running the length of the bridge.
"We're now working on the barriers on each side, the railing that separates the traffic from the pedestrians on the bridge, as well as now back filling up to the bridge structure itself," he said.
Earthworks on each side of the bridge have also commenced Mr Whiddon says, with the work building up to the roadway level.
As for the original 1800s southbound bridge, Mr Whiddon said once traffic is moved onto the new bridge, it will no longer be accessible to vehicles.
"The bridge will cease its life as a road bridge," he said.
Community consultation has taken place to determine what will come of the original truss bridge, however no plans have been confirmed yet.
Mr Whiddon said there is a lot of planning which goes into the aesthetics of a new project such as the Nowra bridge.
"As part of the new Nowra bridge, the shape and form of the structure has been chosen to closely relate to the existing multilane built concrete bridge," he said.
Both the current and new bridge have a "twin top structure" design, according to Mr Whiddon.
The bridge size and loading capabilities have had to be upgraded from the current original bridge's, Mr Whiddon says, as the current loadings are no longer suited to today's traffic.
"One of the reason's why we're building this project is because it (the original 1800s bridge) has become a major impediment to freight maneuvers," he said.
The new bridge also has a slight curve in its design, being slightly lifted in the centre. Mr Whiddon said this design choice was made to allow drainage to take place easily, using a pipe system which has been fitted in the bottom corners of the design.
The $342 million project is on track to be completed by mid 2024.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
