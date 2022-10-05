South Coast Register
Our Business

Bangalay Dining the best at Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence

Updated October 5 2022 - 5:42am, first published 1:00am
Malt Shovel, Bangalay owner Michelle Bishop, restaurant operations manager Paige Scott, waiter Alex Bishop and executive chef Simon Evans. Picture supplied.

The Shoalhaven's own Bangalay Dining has brought home a win from the state-wide Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence.

Local News

