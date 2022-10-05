The numbers are in: Shoalhaven City's disaster repair bill is $80 million.
When the region was pummelled by East Coast Low weather events in March and July, our roads copped unprecedented damage.
In total there were 98 landslips, 13 sinkholes, and another 2600 individual damage sites on roads across the Shoalhaven.
The full extent of the destruction has been assessed, and was presented to council's ordinary meeting on September 26, along with the city's budget and performance reports.
Some disaster-related road repairs are already underway, but according to the report, the bulk of the work won't start until next year.
The report to councillors read: "Repair programs are already starting on some roads and the and the plan is for the repair effort to be in full swing in early 2023."
With $80 million in road repair works to complete, money has been taken away from other projects around the region; savings from completed projects have also been funnelled into these repairs.
Some of council's projects have been put on hold until the next financial year to redirect funds - namely planning documents.
Though other building works have also been deferred with no specific date to recommence.
Projects on the list for 'deferral into future years' include beach access upgrades city-wide, installing a Lions Club shed, and bitumen sealing of the Boree St carpark in Ulladulla.
During discussions, councillor Moo D'Ath raised the issue of Boree St.
She said repairs around the 'crumbling' carpark were urgent and should not be pushed back.
"I really feel that this is an important project that needs to be looked at and worked on ASAP," she said.
"With the runoff pollution, gravel and so on going into the drainage system down Boree St - which is crumbling away underneath anyway..."
"We really need this to be looked at and addressed ASAP. Its a horrible situation.
"I would really like to be able to talk to that - how we move this out of deferred and into current projects."
According to the performance report, 'unseasonal weather conditions' have also put a hold on council's local road repair program in the northern Shoalhaven. No resumption date was specified.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
