Optus data breach: Hackers begin releasing customer records

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 26 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:52pm
Hackers have allegedly released 10,000 Optus customer records and will release more, unless a $1.5 million ransom is paid within the week, ACM understands.

