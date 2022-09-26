The Soalhaven's new deputy mayor is Councillor Paul Ell.
In an unusual turn of events, Cr Ell was appointed to the role by random draw on Monday night (September 26) after votes in the council chamber were tied.
Six votes were cast for Cr Ell, and six for previous deputy mayor Cr Liza Butler; one councillor was absent and unable to vote.
According to local government regulations, in the event of a tie between two candidates, the names of both are written on pieces of paper and placed into a barrell.
The candidate drawn becomes deputy mayor.
Cr Ell will serve a 12 month term until September 2023, and said he was keen to getting on with the job.
"I look forward to working with all the councillors, as we have been able to in a collaborative way to move the city forward ," he said.
"I'm really excited to prioritise issues that are a concern to me around growing the city, creating jobs, and focusing on road repairs, which are critical.
"I acknowelge the service of Cr Butler over the past 12 months - she's been great to work with and I look forward to working with her in a different capacity now."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.