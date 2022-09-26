Shoalhaven City Council has six female councillors on the team, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor - as a result of this, they are being encouraged to apply for a certain annual award.
The Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government is returning for its 14th year, with the awards recognising the outstanding efforts of women at the grassroots level of government in metropolitan and regional/rural councils.
"It is amazing that 27 councils now have a female majority," said Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, who is running the awards alongside Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman.
Established in 2008, the awards have seen Shoalhaven City Council take home some wins in the past.
Local Emergency Management Officer, Kim White won the Alterative Pathways award through the Ministers Awards in 2020, while Carmel Krogh also won in the Ministers' Awards in 2013 and again in 2019.
Shoalhaven City Council Deputy Mayor Liza Butler said she thinks it's great Shoalhaven City Council has both a woman Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
"I'm trying to get more younger women involved in politics and interested in politics because they need a voice," she said.
"Having two leaders who are both women I hope inspires them (young women) to want to get involved in their community's policy making."
In the lead up to the 2021 council elections, Mrs Butler held two women in politics nights, both of which "sold out in half an hour."
"Women came to those nights because they wanted to talk about and get more information on issues that are important to them, like climate change," she said.
"Seeing both those nights sell out so quickly shows me how more women are getting involved in politics than ever before."
Serena Copley and Patricia White are both women councillors elected onto Shoalhaven City Council who both hope to inspire women to represent their local area.
"I look forward to a time where equal female representation is not something that is newsworthy or warrants a comment as it has become the norm," Ms Copley said.
"Diversity of representation brings different opinions, points of view and solutions and fosters better governance.
"This ensures better outcomes for our community."
Mrs White who has been an elected councillor for 10 years agreed with this sentiment, saying she encourages young, middle aged and older women to consider a role with council.
"I thoroughly enjoy being on council and representing the residents of the Shoalhaven," she said.
"Being able to help residents during times that are tough and doing what you can to make their lives easier - that's the award being on council."
State Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said the annual awards recognise the accomplishments and invaluable contribution of women in councils across NSW.
"The talented women at our councils are achieving great things that deserve to be celebrated, and these awards are an opportunity to acknowledge their service to our community," Mrs Hancock said.
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman who runs the awards said they are a great way to show how women can make a difference in communities.
"The number of women being elected to our councils continues to grow, increasing to 39% of all councillors at the last local government elections and we want to ensure this number continues to climb." Mrs Tuckerman said.
Meanwhile, Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said it's great to see more women making a difference in local government, especially in rural and regional NSW.
"I am so proud to be part of a Government that is focused on increasing the representation of women in local government," she said.
Nominations for the 2022 Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government can be submitted until October 19 2022 here.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business.
