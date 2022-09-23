Nowra Community Guide

The bustling town of Nowra offers the conveniences of a major regional centre while also being situated among some of the country's most scenic river and bushland settings.
Being central to the area's major attractions, Nowra is the ideal base for a holiday or short break. There's a great variety of cafes, clubs, golf courses, boutiques and shops, the region's main art gallery, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, and a state-of-the-art entertainment centre.
There are also several must-see attractions throughout the town, including Shoalhaven Zoo and the Nowra Trees Adventure in North Nowra, Shoalhaven City Lanes bowling alley in Bomaderry, the Fleet Air Arm Museum in Nowra Hill, historic Meroogal House in the CBD, and Arthur Boyd's gift Bundanon, in Illaroo.
The mighty Shoalhaven River winds its way through the centre of the town and offers activities such as swimming, triathlon events, boating, cruising, paddling, fishing and jet skiing. Enjoy spectacular views and bushwalking tracks from the Nowra Showground's Hanging Rock lookout.
A short drive in any direction from Nowra will take you to a selection of the coast's best wineries, historic villages, pristine beaches, cruises, diving, bush tracks and old mines.
For more information about what's happening in Nowra, call into the Visitor's Information Centre. It's located in the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre foyer on Bridge Road. You'll find plenty of local guides as well as a souvenir shop with quality Shoalhaven products to take home and remember your trip by.
