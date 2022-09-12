South Coast Register
St John's school to perform in Wakakirri state awards showcase

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:59am, first published 1:00am
St John's School is set to perform at the statewide Wakakirri Story Dance showcase next week, following exceptional success at the Shoalhaven performance. Picture by Winkipop Media.

Fresh off the back of a stellar performance at Wakakirri Shoalhaven, student performers from St John's School Nowra are taking their talents to the big smoke.

